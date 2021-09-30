Swiss National Bank Lowers Stake in Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA)

Swiss National Bank lessened its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) by 18.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 20,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Cara Therapeutics were worth $1,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Cara Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $3,696,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,686,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,042,000 after buying an additional 54,699 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $221,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $323,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 3,982.7% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,987 shares during the period. 62.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Thomas Charles Reilly sold 1,982 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total transaction of $28,144.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 8,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $119,848.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,011,405 shares in the company, valued at $14,361,951. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,028 shares of company stock worth $536,998 in the last 90 days. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on CARA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Cara Therapeutics from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Cara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Cara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cara Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.75.

Shares of NASDAQ CARA opened at $15.36 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.15. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.22 and a 52-week high of $29.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $769.38 million, a P/E ratio of 96.01 and a beta of 1.08.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.06). Cara Therapeutics had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 4.12%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.

