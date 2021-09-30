Swiss National Bank Invests $1.28 Million in XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE:XL)

Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE:XL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 153,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,277,000. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.11% of XL Fleet as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XL. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in XL Fleet by 31.6% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,964,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,622,000 after buying an additional 712,300 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in XL Fleet by 129.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 377,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after buying an additional 213,423 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in XL Fleet in the first quarter valued at approximately $715,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in XL Fleet in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,741,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in XL Fleet in the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.62% of the company’s stock.

Get XL Fleet alerts:

Shares of NYSE:XL opened at $5.98 on Thursday. XL Fleet Corp. has a 12-month low of $5.41 and a 12-month high of $35.00. The company has a market capitalization of $833.41 million, a PE ratio of 299.15 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.39.

XL Fleet (NYSE:XL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.69 million during the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research lowered XL Fleet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded XL Fleet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 16th.

About XL Fleet

XL Fleet Corp. provides fleet electrification solutions for commercial vehicles in North America. Its products include hybrid electric drive systems are comprised of an electric motor that is mounted onto the vehicle's drive shaft, an inverter motor controller, and a lithium-ion battery pack to store energy to be used for propulsion; plug-in hybrid electric drive system, which offers a more significant MPG and emissions improvement than the hybrid system, while enabling customers to plug in their vehicles to a level 1 or level 2 charging station.

Featured Story: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE:XL).

Receive News & Ratings for XL Fleet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XL Fleet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.