Swiss National Bank Invests $1.24 Million in Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS)

Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 36,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,000. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.05% of Telos at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Telos during the 1st quarter valued at $340,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Telos in the 1st quarter worth $544,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Telos in the 1st quarter worth about $364,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Telos by 276.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,088,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,268,000 after buying an additional 799,292 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Telos in the 1st quarter worth about $633,000. 50.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Edward L. Williams sold 46,852 shares of Telos stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.78, for a total value of $1,488,956.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Edward L. Williams sold 1,200 shares of Telos stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.17, for a total value of $38,604.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 701,203 shares of company stock valued at $21,370,568. Corporate insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TLS opened at $28.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 710.50. Telos Co. has a 52 week low of $18.08 and a 52 week high of $41.84.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Telos had a negative return on equity of 17.50% and a negative net margin of 14.85%. The business had revenue of $52.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.73 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Telos Co. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TLS shares. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Telos in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Telos in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Telos in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Telos from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Telos from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.25.

Telos Profile

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

