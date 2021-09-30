Swiss National Bank Cuts Stake in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM)

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in shares of Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 157,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Epizyme were worth $1,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Epizyme during the first quarter valued at $99,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Epizyme during the first quarter valued at $109,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Epizyme during the first quarter valued at $120,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Epizyme by 16.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 2,675 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Epizyme by 58.9% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 22,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 8,250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Epizyme alerts:

NASDAQ:EPZM opened at $5.13 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.40. The company has a market capitalization of $524.54 million, a PE ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.86. Epizyme, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.72 and a 52-week high of $14.30.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $13.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.99 million. Epizyme had a negative return on equity of 216.16% and a negative net margin of 788.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 427.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.58) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Epizyme, Inc. will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EPZM shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Epizyme from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Epizyme from $36.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

About Epizyme

Epizyme, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel epigenetic medicines for cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline is lead by, tazemetostat which targets Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma, molecularly defined solid tumors, non-small-cell lung carcinoma, molecularly targeted tumors, and ovarian cancer.

Featured Article: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM).

Receive News & Ratings for Epizyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epizyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.