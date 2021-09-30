S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $3.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 34.62% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “S&W Seed Company is engaged in breeding, contracting to grow, processing and selling agricultural commodities, which primarily include alfalfa seed and, to a lesser extent, wheat. Alfalfa seed varieties grow in warm climates and can thrive on poor, saline (salty) soils. The Company sells the seed primarily to dealers and distributors who, in turn, sell primarily to hay and dairy farmers who grow hay for dairy cattle and other livestock. S&W Seed Company is headquartered in Five Points, California. “

Get S&W Seed alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of S&W Seed in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of S&W Seed in a research report on Thursday, September 16th.

Shares of S&W Seed stock opened at $2.60 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.43. S&W Seed has a 52-week low of $2.11 and a 52-week high of $4.36. The firm has a market cap of $95.49 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.37.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, September 26th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. S&W Seed had a negative return on equity of 29.72% and a negative net margin of 25.58%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that S&W Seed will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of S&W Seed during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of S&W Seed during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of S&W Seed during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of S&W Seed during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of S&W Seed by 276.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 33,291 shares during the period. 72.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About S&W Seed

S&W Seed Co engages in the breeding, production, and sale of stevia and alfalfa seeds. It product portfolio includes hybrid sorghum, sunflower seed, and corn. The company was founded by Grover T. Wickersham in July 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, CO.

Featured Article: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on S&W Seed (SANW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for S&W Seed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&W Seed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.