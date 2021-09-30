Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVCBF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVCBF)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on SVCBF. Jefferies Financial Group raised Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Danske lowered shares of Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Cheuvreux upgraded shares of Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of SVCBF stock opened at $16.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.62. Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA has a 12-month low of $13.13 and a 12-month high of $19.40.

Svenska Cellulosa AB engages in the business of forest products. It operates through the following segments: Forest, Wood, Pulp, Paper, and Other Operations. The Forest segment focuses on forest industry operations. The Wood segment comprises five sawmills in Sweden, wood processing units with planning mills in Sweden, the United Kingdom & France and a distribution and wholesale business.

