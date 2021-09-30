Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) Insider Sells $72,729.72 in Stock

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) insider Nicki Vasquez sold 3,906 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.62, for a total value of $72,729.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of STRO stock opened at $18.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 10.63 and a current ratio of 10.63. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.73 and a 52-week high of $28.30. The company has a market capitalization of $860.64 million, a PE ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.35 and its 200 day moving average is $19.70.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.28. Sutro Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 32.92% and a negative net margin of 114.69%. The company had revenue of $28.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sutro Biopharma, Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STRO. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma in the first quarter worth $30,840,000. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 148.9% in the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,058,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,850,000 after buying an additional 1,231,346 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 487.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 773,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,596,000 after buying an additional 641,486 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 16.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,626,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,423,000 after buying an additional 524,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 18.9% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,646,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,241,000 after buying an additional 419,881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on STRO. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Sutro Biopharma from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sutro Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.83.

Sutro Biopharma Company Profile

Sutro Biopharma Inc engages in the drug discovery, development and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the next generation cancer and autoimmune therapeutics. The company was founded by James R. Swartz and Sutanto Widjaja on April 21, 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

