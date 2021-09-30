Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) Insider Sells $72,729.72 in Stock

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) insider Nicki Vasquez sold 3,906 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.62, for a total value of $72,729.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of STRO stock opened at $18.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 10.63 and a current ratio of 10.63. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.73 and a 52-week high of $28.30. The company has a market capitalization of $860.64 million, a PE ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.35 and its 200 day moving average is $19.70.
Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.28. Sutro Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 32.92% and a negative net margin of 114.69%. The company had revenue of $28.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sutro Biopharma, Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages have weighed in on STRO. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Sutro Biopharma from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sutro Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.83.
Sutro Biopharma Company Profile
Sutro Biopharma Inc engages in the drug discovery, development and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the next generation cancer and autoimmune therapeutics. The company was founded by James R. Swartz and Sutanto Widjaja on April 21, 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.
