Susquehanna Reiterates Buy Rating for The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD)

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Susquehanna in a research note issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $105.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 54.84% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TTD. DA Davidson boosted their target price on The Trade Desk from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on The Trade Desk from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on The Trade Desk from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securities upped their price target on The Trade Desk from $62.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on The Trade Desk from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.58.

TTD opened at $67.81 on Tuesday. The Trade Desk has a one year low of $46.71 and a one year high of $97.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.24 and its 200-day moving average is $74.33. The company has a market capitalization of $32.46 billion, a PE ratio of 126.99, a P/E/G ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 2.48.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 25.44%. The company had revenue of $279.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 100.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Trade Desk will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 690 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total transaction of $50,611.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 211,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,537,730.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 3,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total value of $291,810.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,328 shares of company stock valued at $3,231,805. 10.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 97 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in The Trade Desk by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in The Trade Desk by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Nvwm LLC raised its stake in The Trade Desk by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 467 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

About The Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

