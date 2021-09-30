Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Takes $551,000 Position in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,720 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LPSN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of LivePerson during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LivePerson during the 1st quarter valued at about $162,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of LivePerson during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its stake in LivePerson by 546.3% during the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 3,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares during the period. Finally, Cpwm LLC bought a new stake in LivePerson during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 99.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LivePerson alerts:

NASDAQ LPSN opened at $58.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.62 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a current ratio of 3.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.02. LivePerson, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.62 and a fifty-two week high of $72.23.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $119.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.91 million. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 33.93% and a negative net margin of 22.21%. As a group, equities analysts predict that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on LivePerson in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on LivePerson from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised LivePerson from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on LivePerson from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LivePerson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.07.

LivePerson Company Profile

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business, Consumer, and Corporate. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

Read More: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for LivePerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivePerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.