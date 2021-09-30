Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Lowers Stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) by 29.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,200 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned 0.10% of Big 5 Sporting Goods worth $574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods during the second quarter worth $42,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods during the first quarter worth $55,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods during the first quarter worth $66,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods during the first quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods during the first quarter worth $170,000. Institutional investors own 56.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Big 5 Sporting Goods from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of BGFV stock opened at $25.91 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.77. The company has a market cap of $580.90 million, a PE ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. has a 12-month low of $6.01 and a 12-month high of $37.75.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $326.02 million for the quarter. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 43.79% and a net margin of 9.02%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. This is an increase from Big 5 Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.92%.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Company Profile

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the retail of sporting goods. Its products include athletic shoes, apparel and accessories, as well as outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation and roller sports.

