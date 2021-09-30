Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Invests $596,000 in Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 22,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Meridian during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Meridian by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Meridian during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Meridian during the 1st quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Meridian during the 1st quarter worth about $238,000. Institutional investors own 38.34% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Meridian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of MRBK opened at $28.40 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.63. Meridian Co. has a 52-week low of $15.64 and a 52-week high of $30.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.17. Meridian had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 20.75%. The firm had revenue of $37.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.57 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Meridian Co. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Meridian’s payout ratio is currently 11.71%.

Meridian Company Profile

Meridian Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Meridian Wealth, and Mortgage Banking. The Banking segment consists of commercial and retail banking. The Meridian Wealth segment offers wealth management services and products.

