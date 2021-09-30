Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Invests $524,000 in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 30,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zuora in the first quarter worth about $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zuora in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Zuora in the first quarter worth about $62,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Zuora during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Zuora during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st.

Shares of NYSE:ZUO opened at $16.64 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.83 and a 200 day moving average of $16.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.00 and a beta of 2.16. Zuora, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.27 and a 12 month high of $18.65.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $86.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.41 million. Zuora had a negative net margin of 23.79% and a negative return on equity of 41.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zuora news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 8,120 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $141,531.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 29,697 shares in the company, valued at $517,618.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 4,546 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total transaction of $79,327.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 232,245 shares of company stock valued at $3,918,691. 12.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

