Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Cuts Holdings in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC decreased its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) by 47.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 20,652 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Corcept Therapeutics were worth $510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 470,555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,194,000 after purchasing an additional 24,585 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,569 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 746,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,757,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. raised its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 386,608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,506,000 after purchasing an additional 8,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. 68.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Sean Maduck sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total value of $529,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,377,208.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total transaction of $162,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 136,694 shares of company stock worth $2,894,971. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CORT. TheStreet upgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Shares of CORT stock opened at $19.93 on Thursday. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a one year low of $16.52 and a one year high of $31.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.84 and its 200 day moving average is $21.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.69.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 28.45% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The company had revenue of $91.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.83 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

Corcept Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of medications to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. It focuses on the development of drugs for disorders that are associated with a steroid hormone called cortisol.

