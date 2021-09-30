Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 28,700 SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 28,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $531,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned approximately 0.40% of SB Financial Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of SB Financial Group by 49.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of SB Financial Group by 88.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SB Financial Group in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SB Financial Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of SB Financial Group by 152.7% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares in the last quarter. 46.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of SBFG opened at $18.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $126.84 million, a PE ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.17 and a 200 day moving average of $18.43. SB Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.20 and a 52-week high of $20.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $15.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.20 million. SB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 27.14%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SB Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. SB Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.03%.

SB Financial Group Company Profile

SB Financial Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and wealth management solutions. The company offers checking, savings, e-services, mortgage loans, mortgage applications, mortgage tool, credit cards, and loans and lines services. It also provides investment and asset management, retirement services, insurance, business succession planning, and brokerage services.

