SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $1.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 0.70% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “SuperCom Ltd. is a provider of radio frequency identification solutions. It offers advanced safety, identification and security products and solutions primarily to Governments, private and public organizations. The Company produces systems for viewing, tracking, locating, credentialing, and managing assets and personnel. SuperCom Ltd., formerly known as Vuance Ltd., is headquartered in Qadima, Israel. “

Shares of SPCB opened at $0.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.15 and a 200 day moving average of $1.31. SuperCom has a 12 month low of $0.74 and a 12 month high of $2.95.

SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.09. Research analysts predict that SuperCom will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SuperCom in the first quarter worth $101,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SuperCom in the first quarter worth $122,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SuperCom in the second quarter worth $42,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SuperCom in the second quarter worth $331,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SuperCom in the second quarter worth $134,000. 3.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SuperCom

SuperCom Ltd. engages in the provision of traditional and digital identity solutions. It offers identification, tracking, and security products to government, private and public organization. The company operates through the following divisions: e-Gov, IoT, and Cyber Security. The e-Gov division provides solutions for traditional and biometrics enrollment, personalization, issuance and border control services, the company has helped governments and national agencies design and issue secured multi-identification, or Multi-ID, documents and robust digital identity solutions to their citizens, visitors and Lands.

