Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $5.03

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE:SUNL)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.03 and last traded at $5.06, with a volume of 15244 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.39.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SUNL. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Sunlight Financial from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Sunlight Financial in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sunlight Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 21st.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.49.

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc is a premier, technology-enabled point-of-sale finance company. Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc, formerly known as Spartan Acquisition Corp. II, is based in NEW YORK.

