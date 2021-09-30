Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) VP John Gyurci Sells 3,445 Shares

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) VP John Gyurci sold 3,445 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $125,742.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

John Gyurci also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 24th, John Gyurci sold 239 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $8,604.00.

SNCY stock opened at $33.42 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.86. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.09 and a fifty-two week high of $44.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $149.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.12 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SNCY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Sun Country Airlines from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $34.74 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sun Country Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.53.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNCY. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the first quarter worth approximately $75,975,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the first quarter worth approximately $686,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the first quarter worth approximately $1,851,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the first quarter worth approximately $5,099,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,062,000.

About Sun Country Airlines

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger service, air cargo service, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of May 17, 2021, it operated a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

