Sugarmade, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGMD) Short Interest Update

Sugarmade, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGMD) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,000 shares, a decline of 81.2% from the August 31st total of 138,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 98,354,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Sugarmade stock remained flat at $$0.00 during trading on Thursday. 32,210,866 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,962,539. Sugarmade has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.02.

About Sugarmade

Sugarmade, Inc is a product and branding marketing company, which invests in operations and technologies with disruptive potential. It also produces and supplies custom printed and generic supplies servicing quick service restaurants. The firm operates through paper and paper-based products, such as paper cups, cup lids, and food containers; non-medical supplies, such as non-medical fascial mask; cannabis products delivery service and sales.

