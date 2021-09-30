Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Short Interest Down 82.1% in September

Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a decline of 82.1% from the August 31st total of 37,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 104,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Subaru stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.49. 49,402 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,628. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.46 and a 200 day moving average of $9.67. Subaru has a fifty-two week low of $8.92 and a fifty-two week high of $11.01.

Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. Subaru had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 5.90%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Subaru will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Subaru stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) by 26.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,994,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 417,278 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Subaru worth $19,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Subaru from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Subaru Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, aircraft, engine parts, and industrial machines. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Automobile, Aerospace, and Others. The Automobile segment produces, repair, and sells passenger cars and automobile parts. The Aerospace segment manufactures, supplies, and repair airplanes and aerospace-related machineries and components.

