Strategic Blueprint LLC Purchases New Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alphasimplex Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the second quarter valued at approximately $488,000. Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 13.3% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 228,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,882,000 after buying an additional 26,800 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Fastenal by 2.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 341,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,759,000 after purchasing an additional 6,973 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Fastenal by 5.0% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,080,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,174,000 after purchasing an additional 289,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Fastenal by 16.1% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fastenal stock opened at $52.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $42.57 and a twelve month high of $56.39. The stock has a market cap of $30.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.59 and its 200 day moving average is $52.77.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 30.76%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 27th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 26th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is 75.17%.

In other news, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 15,126 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total transaction of $846,904.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel L. Johnson acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.48 per share, for a total transaction of $55,480.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 2,265 shares of company stock worth $123,014 and sold 142,089 shares worth $7,910,739. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on FAST. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.71.

Fastenal

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

