Strategic Blueprint LLC Makes New $46,000 Investment in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MetLife by 16.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,112,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,594,000 after buying an additional 160,668 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in MetLife by 4.8% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 496,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,742,000 after buying an additional 22,605 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC boosted its holdings in MetLife by 638.3% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 263,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,023,000 after buying an additional 227,887 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 128,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,805,000 after purchasing an additional 12,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the 2nd quarter valued at about $264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MET opened at $62.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.90 and a twelve month high of $67.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $18.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 6.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. MetLife’s payout ratio is presently 31.17%.

MetLife declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MET. lifted their price objective on MetLife from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on MetLife from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.92.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

