Strategic Blueprint LLC Invests $50,000 in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IUSV. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Hudock Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 26.5% during the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 24.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF alerts:

IUSV opened at $72.09 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.97. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 1 year low of $52.61 and a 1 year high of $74.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be paid a $0.433 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%.

Further Reading: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.