Strategic Blueprint LLC Invests $48,000 in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 11.9% during the second quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 18.6% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF stock opened at $86.13 on Thursday. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $65.73 and a 12 month high of $89.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.59.

