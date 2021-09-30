Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Shares Gap Down to $23.08

Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.08, but opened at $22.13. Stratasys shares last traded at $22.48, with a volume of 1,849 shares changing hands.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.64. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.18.
Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $147.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.10 million. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 2.40% and a negative net margin of 78.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS)
Stratasys Ltd. engages in the provision of applied additive technology solutions for industries including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products, and education. Its systems include desktop 3D printers for idea and design development, various systems for rapid prototyping and large production systems for direct digital manufacturing.
See Also: Intrinsic Value
Receive News & Ratings for Stratasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.