Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Shares Gap Down to $23.08

Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.08, but opened at $22.13. Stratasys shares last traded at $22.48, with a volume of 1,849 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.64. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.18.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $147.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.10 million. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 2.40% and a negative net margin of 78.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Stratasys in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stratasys during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stratasys by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 133.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 4,484.3% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares during the period. 81.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stratasys

Stratasys Ltd. engages in the provision of applied additive technology solutions for industries including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products, and education. Its systems include desktop 3D printers for idea and design development, various systems for rapid prototyping and large production systems for direct digital manufacturing.

