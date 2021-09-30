Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $65.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. is a bank holding company. Its main subsidiary is Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company. The company provides banking, trust, investment management, private banking, and brokerage services. It operates in and around Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky. “

Shares of SYBT stock opened at $59.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.70 and its 200-day moving average is $51.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 0.81. Stock Yards Bancorp has a 52-week low of $33.29 and a 52-week high of $59.93.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $57.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.40 million. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 16.16%. Sell-side analysts predict that Stock Yards Bancorp will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. This is a boost from Stock Yards Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 17th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.24%.

In related news, President Philip Poindexter sold 3,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total value of $192,483.39. Following the transaction, the president now owns 35,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,810,946.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Donna L. Heitzman purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $51.60 per share, for a total transaction of $25,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,297 shares of company stock worth $1,257,008. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.16% of the company’s stock.

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking; and Wealth Management and Trust segments. The Commercial Banking segment include mortgage banking and investment products sales activity.

