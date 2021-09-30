Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DXJ)

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DXJ) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 4,804 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,326% compared to the average daily volume of 337 put options.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 7.0% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 68,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,196,000 after purchasing an additional 4,498 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 164.0% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 109,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,706,000 after purchasing an additional 67,915 shares during the period. Hamilton Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund in the first quarter valued at $272,000. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund during the first quarter valued at about $7,098,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 73.6% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 20,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 8,890 shares during the period.

Get WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund alerts:

NYSEARCA DXJ opened at $64.40 on Thursday. WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $47.75 and a fifty-two week high of $65.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.85 and a 200-day moving average of $61.25.

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide exposure to Japanese equity markets while at the same time neutralizing exposure to fluctuations of the Japanese Yen movements relative to the United States dollar.

Featured Article: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.