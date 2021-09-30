STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Shares Gap Down to $46.39

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $46.39, but opened at $44.14. STMicroelectronics shares last traded at $44.16, with a volume of 19,990 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have commented on STM shares. upgraded STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of STMicroelectronics from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.29.

The stock has a market capitalization of $39.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.53.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 13.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.53%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STM. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 5.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,088,590 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $39,603,000 after acquiring an additional 53,553 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 2nd quarter worth $9,154,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,623,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in STMicroelectronics by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 716,121 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $26,053,000 after purchasing an additional 162,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in STMicroelectronics during the second quarter worth $66,000. 3.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

