Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $70.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.26% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Stewart Information Services Corporation’s primary business is title insurance. Stewart issues policies through issuing locations on homes and other real property located in all 50 states, the District of Columbia and several foreign countries. Stewart also sells computer-related services and information, as well as mapping products and geographic information systems, to domestic and foreign governments and private entities. “

Get Stewart Information Services alerts:

Separately, TD Securities started coverage on Stewart Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of STC opened at $64.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Stewart Information Services has a 1 year low of $40.95 and a 1 year high of $64.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.29.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $1.31. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $818.81 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stewart Information Services will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Stewart Information Services by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 145,603 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,254,000 after buying an additional 5,340 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Stewart Information Services by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,689,000 after buying an additional 34,853 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Stewart Information Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,219,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 231,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,141,000 after purchasing an additional 42,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 107,485.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,531 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 7,524 shares during the last quarter. 92.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stewart Information Services

Stewart Information Services Corp. is a real estate services company, which engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement-related services. It operates through the Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate segments. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment comprises of searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stewart Information Services (STC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stewart Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stewart Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.