Steve Rai Sells 15,534 Shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) Stock

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) CFO Steve Rai sold 15,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $157,048.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NYSE BB opened at $9.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.21 and a beta of 1.23. BlackBerry Limited has a 1-year low of $4.37 and a 1-year high of $28.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.46.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $175.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.28 million. BlackBerry had a positive return on equity of 1.02% and a negative net margin of 61.56%. BlackBerry’s revenue was down 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in BlackBerry by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 190,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after buying an additional 52,976 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in BlackBerry by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,146,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,997,000 after buying an additional 31,400 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in BlackBerry by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 127,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 42,941 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in BlackBerry by 77.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 9,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,718,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,488,000 after purchasing an additional 187,505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.16% of the company’s stock.

BB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. CIBC cut BlackBerry from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $9.50 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $9.50 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $10.67.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing the intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, data privacy solutions, and also focuses in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

