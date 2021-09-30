Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Price Target Raised to $34.50

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $28.00 to $34.50 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Stevanato Group’s FY2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Stevanato Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Stevanato Group in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Stevanato Group in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Stevanato Group in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an overweight rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Stevanato Group from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.64.

Get Stevanato Group alerts:

Shares of Stevanato Group stock opened at $25.87 on Monday. Stevanato Group has a 1 year low of $16.61 and a 1 year high of $29.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.91.

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $245.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.72 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stevanato Group will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Stevanato Group

Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Stevanato Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stevanato Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.