Stephens Inc. AR Trims Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,101 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $6,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $322,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 4,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 12.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,285,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,630,000 after purchasing an additional 142,412 shares in the last quarter. 66.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of D stock opened at $74.35 on Thursday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.85 and a twelve month high of $86.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $60.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.53.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.19%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on D shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Scotiabank raised Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.90.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

