Stephens Inc. AR Raises Stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 70,572 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,656 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF were worth $6,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 10.2% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC grew its holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 6,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 4,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the second quarter valued at about $27,000.

PDP stock opened at $90.44 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.86. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a one year low of $75.00 and a one year high of $95.27.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

