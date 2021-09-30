Stephens Inc. AR Has $8.71 Million Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 88,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,140 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $8,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DUK. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,930,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,148,564,000 after buying an additional 613,292 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,095,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $877,965,000 after purchasing an additional 147,390 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,683,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $758,559,000 after purchasing an additional 336,058 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,075,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $682,975,000 after purchasing an additional 187,708 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 3,862.5% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,411,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $425,817,000 after purchasing an additional 4,299,912 shares during the period. 62.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 15,465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,623,825.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,678,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DUK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $107.10 to $109.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.46.

NYSE DUK opened at $98.34 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $104.16 and its 200-day moving average is $101.29. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $85.56 and a 12-month high of $108.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $75.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.26.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 8.73%. Equities analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 76.95%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

