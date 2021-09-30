Stephens Inc. AR Buys 53,133 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 38.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 190,092 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,133 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $7,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 11,780 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV increased its stake in Enbridge by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 6,464 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 22,439 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 26,527 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 27,869 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. 48.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ENB shares. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Enbridge from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 14th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and set a C$54.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.46.

NYSE ENB opened at $39.82 on Thursday. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $26.97 and a one year high of $41.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.41 and a 200 day moving average of $38.84. The company has a market capitalization of $80.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 14.99%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.6645 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.68%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 147.51%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

