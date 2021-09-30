Stephen Hester Acquires 73,000 Shares of easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) Stock

easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) insider Stephen Hester acquired 73,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 690 ($9.01) per share, for a total transaction of £503,700 ($658,087.27).

Shares of LON EZJ opened at GBX 680 ($8.88) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 769.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,589.07. easyJet plc has a 52-week low of GBX 457.80 ($5.98) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,095 ($14.31). The stock has a market capitalization of £3.11 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 274.97.

EZJ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 719 ($9.39) price target on shares of easyJet in a report on Monday, June 21st. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.76) target price on shares of easyJet in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. UBS Group set a GBX 760 ($9.93) price target on easyJet in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Liberum Capital upgraded easyJet to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 900 ($11.76) in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of easyJet from GBX 930 ($12.15) to GBX 720 ($9.41) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 848.83 ($11.09).

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

