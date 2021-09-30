Stephen Hester Acquires 73,000 Shares of easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) Stock

easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) insider Stephen Hester acquired 73,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 690 ($9.01) per share, for a total transaction of £503,700 ($658,087.27).

Shares of LON EZJ opened at GBX 680 ($8.88) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 769.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,589.07. easyJet plc has a 52-week low of GBX 457.80 ($5.98) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,095 ($14.31). The stock has a market capitalization of £3.11 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 274.97.

EZJ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 719 ($9.39) price target on shares of easyJet in a report on Monday, June 21st. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.76) target price on shares of easyJet in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. UBS Group set a GBX 760 ($9.93) price target on easyJet in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Liberum Capital upgraded easyJet to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 900 ($11.76) in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of easyJet from GBX 930 ($12.15) to GBX 720 ($9.41) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 848.83 ($11.09).

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

