Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.070-$0.110 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $755 million-$785 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $720.80 million.

Shares of NYSE SCS traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.79. 24,192 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 609,335. Steelcase has a 1-year low of $10.02 and a 1-year high of $16.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.26 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.22.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). Steelcase had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 5.56%. The firm had revenue of $724.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio is 111.54%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Steelcase stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,608,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 346,540 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.39% of Steelcase worth $24,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

Steelcase Company Profile

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The firm’s furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including work tools and screens.

