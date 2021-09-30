Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Stock Holdings Lessened by Globeflex Capital L P

Globeflex Capital L P lowered its stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,955 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $2,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STLD. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 224.9% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on STLD. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.82.

In related news, Director Gabriel Shaheen sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total transaction of $463,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Mark D. Millett sold 155,563 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.99, for a total transaction of $11,043,417.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,179,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,727,044.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 444,543 shares of company stock worth $30,543,309. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

STLD traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $59.70. 12,105 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,257,962. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a one year low of $28.31 and a one year high of $74.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.10.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.43 by ($0.03). Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 36.62%.

Steel Dynamics declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, July 6th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Steel Dynamics Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

