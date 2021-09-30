Stealth Trading 6.6% Lower This Week (XST)

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. One Stealth coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0773 or 0.00000177 BTC on popular exchanges. Stealth has a total market capitalization of $3.06 million and $905.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Stealth has traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003663 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00004271 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000836 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000419 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001414 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004913 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.42 or 0.00026118 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 44.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.45 or 0.00030766 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Stealth

Stealth (XST) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Stealth’s total supply is 39,630,019 coins. Stealth’s official website is stealth.org . The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StealthCoin combines proof of stake and ToR anonymity. “

Stealth Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stealth should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stealth using one of the exchanges listed above.

