State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $80.27 Million Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board reduced its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 279,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 24,172 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $80,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barings LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 18.9% during the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 27,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,863,000 after purchasing an additional 4,352 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.7% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 23,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,846,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 6,323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 9.0% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 178,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,256,000 after purchasing an additional 14,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the second quarter valued at $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HSBC cut their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $269.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $332.00 to $312.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the company from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Societe Generale increased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.24.

APD opened at $260.13 on Thursday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $245.75 and a 12-month high of $327.89. The stock has a market cap of $57.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $273.64 and a 200-day moving average of $284.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 71.60%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.