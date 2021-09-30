State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $119.48 Million Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lowered its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 751,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,025 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.17% of Chubb worth $119,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Chubb during the first quarter worth about $34,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 145.1% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Chubb by 33.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Chubb news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 5,277 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.92, for a total transaction of $959,991.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,387,688.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 7,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.14, for a total value of $1,328,749.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 726,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,431,079.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 59,188 shares of company stock worth $10,920,772. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CB has been the subject of several research reports. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $231.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.56.

Shares of CB opened at $176.39 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.73. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $114.21 and a 52-week high of $187.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $178.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.61. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 20.42%. The business had revenue of $9.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.56) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 12.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, July 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 43.78%.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

