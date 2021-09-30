State of Wisconsin Investment Board Cuts Stock Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lowered its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 676,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,590 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Dover were worth $101,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Dover by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Dover by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in Dover by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 4.8% during the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 1.7% during the second quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 4,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DOV opened at $159.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.61. Dover Co. has a 52 week low of $105.40 and a 52 week high of $176.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $169.10 and a 200-day moving average of $154.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.39.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 11.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Dover’s payout ratio is 35.27%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DOV shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Dover from $167.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Dover from $164.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on Dover from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Dover from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dover currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.80.

Dover Profile

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

