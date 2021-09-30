State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 13,674 Shares of Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,989 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 13,674 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Tilly’s were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TLYS. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 544.6% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 4,871,171 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,196,000 after purchasing an additional 4,115,523 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tilly’s during the second quarter worth approximately $4,252,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 14.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,712,381 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,384,000 after purchasing an additional 215,668 shares during the period. Friess Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Tilly’s during the first quarter worth approximately $2,185,000. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 11.7% during the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,336,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $21,357,000 after purchasing an additional 139,600 shares during the period. 62.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TLYS shares. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Tilly’s from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Tilly’s from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Tilly’s from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th.

NYSE TLYS opened at $14.96 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.08. The stock has a market cap of $463.12 million, a PE ratio of 10.84, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.10. Tilly’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.83 and a fifty-two week high of $16.93.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.15. Tilly’s had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 26.11%. As a group, analysts expect that Tilly’s, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

