State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Raises Stock Holdings in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,612 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,785 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in PAR Technology were worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in PAR Technology by 3.7% in the first quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 976,133 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,849,000 after acquiring an additional 34,725 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PAR Technology in the first quarter valued at $14,784,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,325 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,357,000 after buying an additional 10,422 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in shares of PAR Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $422,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,004,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. 93.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PAR Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.00.

Shares of PAR Technology stock opened at $61.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.01 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.04 and its 200 day moving average is $67.97. PAR Technology Co. has a 1 year low of $35.16 and a 1 year high of $90.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.44.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The software maker reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $68.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.06 million. PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 14.74% and a negative return on equity of 13.28%. On average, equities analysts expect that PAR Technology Co. will post -2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PAR Technology

PAR Technology Corp. engages in the provision of software and hardware support services for the hospitality industry. It operates through the Restaurant/Retail and Government segments. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) software, hardware, back-office software, systems, services, and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries.

