State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 134,838 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Apartment Investment and Management were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 21.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 10,360 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the first quarter worth $360,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the first quarter worth $2,110,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 24.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,621,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,637,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the first quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Terry Considine purchased 76,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.61 per share, with a total value of $502,459.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AIV opened at $7.05 on Thursday. Apartment Investment and Management has a fifty-two week low of $2.65 and a fifty-two week high of $7.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.56 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.87 and a 200-day moving average of $6.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Apartment Investment & Management Co operates as a real estate investment trust that engages in the acquisition, ownership, management and redevelopment of apartment properties. The company was founded by Terry Considine in 1975 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

