State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Increases Position in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,912 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in InterDigital were worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IDCC. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in InterDigital by 0.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 78,752 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,997,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in InterDigital by 1.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 70,400 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,467,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in InterDigital in the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in InterDigital by 14.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 137,093 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $8,698,000 after buying an additional 17,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in InterDigital by 30.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 46,152 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after buying an additional 10,800 shares during the last quarter. 81.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IDCC opened at $67.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.97. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 71.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.10. InterDigital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.37 and a 12-month high of $85.75.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $87.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.33 million. InterDigital had a return on equity of 2.83% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business’s revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that InterDigital, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.22%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on IDCC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded InterDigital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of InterDigital in a research note on Wednesday.

InterDigital, Inc engages in the design and development of technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications, and capabilities. It focuses on mobile technology and devices, which includes cellular wireless technology, Internet of Things, technology, video coding & transmission, sensor and sensor fusion technology.

