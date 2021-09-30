State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $491,000 Stock Holdings in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) by 4.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,564 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 467 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in The AZEK were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The AZEK during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in The AZEK by 11,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The AZEK during the 1st quarter worth $113,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The AZEK in the 1st quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The AZEK by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. 94.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AZEK opened at $36.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -460.69 and a beta of 1.49. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.93 and a 12 month high of $51.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The AZEK had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a positive return on equity of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $327.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.51 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AZEK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The AZEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of The AZEK from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.17.

In other news, insider Joe Ochoa sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total value of $773,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Howard C. Heckes bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.00 per share, for a total transaction of $102,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

