State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $462,000 Holdings in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,882 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Red Rock Resorts were worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the first quarter worth $4,859,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 74.3% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 132,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,305,000 after buying an additional 56,300 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 7.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,104,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,988,000 after buying an additional 77,240 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP lifted its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 11.3% in the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 6,423,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,350,000 after buying an additional 653,730 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 223.6% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 58,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after buying an additional 40,553 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RRR opened at $51.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 3.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.36 and a 200-day moving average of $40.83. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 45.12 and a beta of 2.57. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $16.56 and a one year high of $53.31.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $428.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.83 million. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 41.53%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Red Rock Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet space, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

