State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys 7,929 Shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,929 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Dynavax Technologies were worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 6.7% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 17.7% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 0.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 433,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 1.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 226,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 5.6% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 81,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. 78.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DVAX has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dynavax Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of DVAX stock opened at $19.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.77 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.32 and its 200 day moving average is $11.04. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $3.58 and a 12 month high of $20.96.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. Dynavax Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.37% and a negative return on equity of 7.33%. The business had revenue of $52.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.04 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Andrew A. F. Hack sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total transaction of $32,440,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Robert Janssen sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $860,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,755.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,408,268 shares of company stock worth $58,580,545 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.77% of the company’s stock.

Dynavax Technologies Profile

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

