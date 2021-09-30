Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 826,470 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 305,854 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.07% of Starbucks worth $92,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 14.7% in the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,063 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 16.2% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 719 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 25.4% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 844,300 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $92,257,000 after purchasing an additional 171,200 shares during the period. Finally, Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.6% in the first quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 121,942 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $13,328,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $17,685,661.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total value of $44,110,527.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SBUX has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Starbucks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.96.

Starbucks stock opened at $111.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.78 billion, a PE ratio of 46.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $117.16 and its 200 day moving average is $114.48. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $85.09 and a one year high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

