Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Acquired by Truvestments Capital LLC

Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 17.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,584 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,322 shares during the period. Starbucks makes up approximately 1.4% of Truvestments Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bell Bank boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 15,838 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Torray LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Torray LLC now owns 4,085 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,304 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 10,840 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 7,529 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SBUX traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $110.76. 230,448 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,872,687. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $117.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.48. The company has a market cap of $130.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.88. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $85.09 and a one year high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 10.43%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.85%.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total transaction of $44,110,527.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $17,685,661.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Starbucks from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. MKM Partners increased their price target on Starbucks from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.96.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

